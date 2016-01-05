CLOSE
Watch Your Back: Customer Confronts Starbucks Cashier For Stealing Her Credit Card To Buy Groceries

Juana Martinez was recently the victim of credit card theft when a Starbucks employee in Lakewood, California copied the numbers off her card and purchased over $200 of groceries at Ralphs.

In addition to filing a police report and informing Starbuck’s corporate headquarters, Martinez decided to “get even” with the young woman.

The barista was completely caught off guard when Martinez and her brother pulled up to the drive through window and confronted the young woman. “So we got you on camera yesterday at Ralphs for $212.00. Just know that the cops are coming up here,” said Martinez to the bewildered barista. “You took a copy of my f***ing card the other day on New Year’s Day. You know what you did.”

“I’m sorry that you had to come up here. I’m sorry that this is inconvenient for you,” said the cashier.

Martinez asked, “So what are you sorry about? That you took f***ing money from me and my kids? What are you sorry about?”

“I’m sorry that I took money from you and your kids,” the cashier parroted back. “I am a good child. I swear I am really good. I really do go to school. I’m nineteen. I play soccer,” she added.

The teen offered to give Martinez the money back in lieu of her pressing charges but the damage had already been done. Apparently, the theft left Martinez unable to pay her rent. “You come to Starbucks to get coffee, not to get robbed,” she shouted at the college student.

According to the DailyMail, the teen has since been fired. “We were extremely troubled to learn of this incident and are working directly with the customer to address this situation. This experience is completely unacceptable, but is by no means indicative of the otherwise outstanding customer service that we provide our customers daily,” read a statement from a Starbucks spokesman.

“We value our customers’ trust and have internally taken immediate steps to address and respond to this issue. I can confirm that this partner (employee) no longer works for Starbucks.”

Click here to watch the video confrontation.

