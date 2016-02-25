CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Grammys’ President Responds To Kanye: “Our Doors Are Always Open”

Maybe Kanye West does have the potential to make the Grammys "culturally relevant again."

Leave a comment

On Wednesday afternoon, Kanye West let out a series of tweets regarding the state of the Grammys. Essentially, the rapper made it known to the Twitter world that he wants to sit and talk with Neil Portnow — who currently acts as the president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences — about making the Grammys “culturally relevant again.”

Kanye went on to express in a few more tweets how specific rap artists in the game are being overlooked and not receiving the accolades they deserve.

Well, Neil has responded to Kanye’s proposal.

In a statement to EW, the Academy president said, “Kanye West is a creative pioneer who has been recognized and honored by The Recording Academy time and again. We value his input as a member of the creative community, and our doors are always open to him. I continue to welcome Kanye, personally, to engage in a direct and productive dialogue about the future of music and the important role that music creators play in shaping that future.

Maybe Kanye will influence the Academy to make it relevant again. We’ll see.

SOURCE: EW

Grammys’ President Responds To Kanye: “Our Doors Are Always Open” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Kanye West , Neil Portnow

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close