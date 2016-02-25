Grammys’ President Responds To Kanye: “Our Doors Are Always Open”

.@kanyewest, I’m not on Twitter but just hit me up and let’s have that sit down. – Neil Portnow — The GRAMMYs (@TheGRAMMYs) February 24, 2016

On Wednesday afternoon, Kanye West let out a series of tweets regarding the state of the Grammys. Essentially, the rapper made it known to the Twitter world that he wants to sit and talk with Neil Portnow — who currently acts as the president of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences — about making the Grammys “culturally relevant again.”

I would like to sit down with Neil Portnow right now — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Neil please reach out as soon as possible so we can make the Grammys culturally relevant again. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 24, 2016

Kanye went on to express in a few more tweets how specific rap artists in the game are being overlooked and not receiving the accolades they deserve.

Well, Neil has responded to Kanye’s proposal.

In a statement to EW, the Academy president said, “Kanye West is a creative pioneer who has been recognized and honored by The Recording Academy time and again. We value his input as a member of the creative community, and our doors are always open to him. I continue to welcome Kanye, personally, to engage in a direct and productive dialogue about the future of music and the important role that music creators play in shaping that future.”

Maybe Kanye will influence the Academy to make it relevant again. We’ll see.

SOURCE: EW

