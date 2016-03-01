Harlem Mom To File $5.5 Million Lawsuit Against Teacher Who Shoved Her Son

A mother in Harlem, New York plans to launch a $5.5 million lawsuit against a schoolteacher and the public school her second-grader son attends after a teacher allegedly assaulted the boy last December. Chantel Phinazee claims that teacher Osman Couey shoved her son thus creating an environment of fear, DNAInfo reports.

Phinazee, 23, says that Couey, a math teacher at PS 194, attached her son and pushed him into the school’s psychologist. Couey, who has a record of disciplinary problems during his stint as a teacher, was charged with child endangerment and attempted assaulted last Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The incident involving Phinazee’s child, Ka’Veon Wilson, 7, took place on Dec. 23 and was caught on video, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

DNAInfo reports:

The lawsuit notice filed by Wilson’s mother, Chantel Phinazee, 23, names the Department of Education, Couey, PS 194 Principal Josephine Bazan and Assistant Principal Joseph DiCresceno as defendants.

Phinazee said her son is now “scared of everything” and that he “wakes up every night (thinking) that Mr. Couey is coming to get him.”

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take for my child to heal from this,” she said. “Until then, they’re going to pay for it.”

Asked about Couey, Phinazee said, “I hate him. He disgusts me and he ruined my son’s life.”

An attorney for Couey did not deliver statements regarding the matter.

Rev. Kevin McCall of the National Action Network is working alongside Phinazee and says the district attorney is downplaying the seriousness of Couey’s actions. McCall claims that Couey picked Wilson up four times and threw hi down.

Couey, who is seemingly still employed by the school, was arraigned last Wednesday.

D.L. Chandler Posted February 29, 2016

