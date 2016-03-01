CLOSE
National
Home

Harlem Mom To File $5.5 Million Lawsuit Against Teacher Who Shoved Her Son

Besides the teacher, Chantel Phinaze named school administrators and the Department of Education.

Leave a comment

A mother in Harlem, New York plans to launch a $5.5 million lawsuit against a schoolteacher and the public school her second-grader son attends after a teacher allegedly assaulted the boy last December. Chantel Phinazee claims that teacher Osman Couey shoved her son thus creating an environment of fear, DNAInfo reports.

Phinazee, 23, says that Couey, a math teacher at PS 194, attached her son and pushed him into the school’s psychologist. Couey, who has a record of disciplinary problems during his stint as a teacher, was charged with child endangerment and attempted assaulted last Wednesday (Feb. 24).

The incident involving Phinazee’s child, Ka’Veon Wilson, 7, took place on Dec. 23 and was caught on video, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

DNAInfo reports:

The lawsuit notice filed by Wilson’s mother, Chantel Phinazee, 23, names the Department of Education, Couey, PS 194 Principal Josephine Bazan and Assistant Principal Joseph DiCresceno as defendants.

Phinazee said her son is now “scared of everything” and that he “wakes up every night (thinking) that Mr. Couey is coming to get him.”

“I don’t know how long it’s going to take for my child to heal from this,” she said. “Until then, they’re going to pay for it.”

Asked about Couey, Phinazee said, “I hate him. He disgusts me and he ruined my son’s life.”

An attorney for Couey did not deliver statements regarding the matter.

Rev. Kevin McCall of the National Action Network is working alongside Phinazee and says the district attorney is downplaying the seriousness of Couey’s actions. McCall claims that Couey picked Wilson up four times and threw hi down.

Couey, who is seemingly still employed by the school, was arraigned last Wednesday.

SOURCE: DNAInfo | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: Inform

SEE ALSO:

Researchers Suggest A New Strategy To Reduce School Bullying

Harlem Mom To File $5.5 Million Lawsuit Against Teacher Who Shoved Her Son was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close