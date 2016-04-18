CLOSE
The Re-Education Of Lauryn Hill: The Singer Shut Down Brooklyn With An African Diaspora Inspired Performance

She's back.

2015 BET Experience - The Roots Present Dilla With Erykah Badu

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Lauryn Hill was back in all of her “miseducation” glory as she tore down the stage at Kings Theater in Brooklyn, New York this weekend.

The two-day art spectacular event titled Diaspora Calling! was brought to life by Tidal and a slew of amazing performances from African and Caribbean artists.

While the latter years of Lauryn’s career have been littered with rumors of diva antics, spotty vocals, missed performances and CP time,  Lauryn really used this stage to reignite all of that OG greatness we fell in love with when “Fu-Gee-La” first dropped.

The historic Kings Theatre reception area was transformed into a gallery, as attendees enjoyed modern art from MoCADA, Nader Hatian Art, and The Haiti Cultural Exchange.

After the art gallery, guests were invited into the main auditorium for a night of music to remember. Backed by a stellar band and a stunning light show, Lauryn’s rhymes, vocals, and stage presence was nothing short of musical divinity.

She took us on a musical journey through all of her classics– remixed to include the beats, vibrations and sounds of the diaspora.

Here were some of our favorite moments:

The Art Gallery

Walking into the space having your eyes illuminated with art hailing from different countries in the African diaspora was the perfect start to an incredible night.

Her Openers

We were transported all over Africa and the Caribbean with the sound sounds of her openers. Machel Montano (Trinidad), Stephen ‘Ragga’ Marley (Jamaica), Stonebwoy (Ghana), Mr. Eazi (Nigeria), EL (Ghana), Wondaboy (Nigeria), JoJo Abot (Ghana), and Paul Bearbrun (Haiti) all brought the audience to their feet.

The Visual Aspect

Whoever did the lighting for this show needs a freaking award.

Lauryn’s voice

Remember when Kanye rapped that line on “Champion” saying he wishes Lauryn’s heart still was in rhyming?

Well it still is. She was spitting bars like she was back in the 90s rocking a jean jacket and dark lips with Wyclef Jean and Pras.

She also was sangin. Like take me to the Church of Ms. Hill singing.

The Dedication To Blackness

Blackness was the focal point of Lauryn’s performance–from visuals of African American life playing as the backdrop to her songs, to the dancers shaking in all their glory in modernized traditional dress, to the work of the artists around the theatre. This moment boasted of what it means to be black, creative, and empowered.

Lauryn, we are so here for your return.

The Re-Education Of Lauryn Hill: The Singer Shut Down Brooklyn With An African Diaspora Inspired Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

