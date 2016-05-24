Don Lemon: Were Baltimore Police Officers Wrongfully Charged?

Oh-and-two.

Prosecutors in Baltimore failed again to get a conviction in connection with the death of Freddie Gray.

Officer Edward Nero was found not guilty of all charges yesterday.

He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.

Nero was one of six officers charged and the second to be tried in the Gray case.

The case against the first officer to go on trial, William Porter, ended in a mistrial in December after jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Congressman Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, is not happy about the verdict but is calling for calm.

“I asked people to respect the decision, whatever it might be, and I would tell them that judge Williams is a man who served in the justice department in the civil rights division, so he is very sensitive to these issues. And, again, a man who is a brilliant jurist and a very fair jurist.”

It looks like Cummings message is resonating so far because in contrast to the violent protests after Freddie Gray’s death last year, there were only about a dozen protesters outside the court after the judge ruled Officer Nero not guilty.

“Freddie gray did not kill himself. I don’t care what he should have been convicted of. He should’ve been convicted. I don’t care what the charge was. There should have been a conviction.

“It’s not fair at all to society. This is our city. They don’t live here. They work here. And they’re killing us. And don’t care.”

Four officers have yet to stand trial — Officer Garrett Miller, Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and Officer Caesar Goodson Junior.

The trial for Goodson, the van driver, will start June 6th.

One year ago on this program, the TJMS, I did a segment entitled, “Is the Case against the Baltimore Officers Crumbling Already?”

In that segment we discussed the mountain of criticism leveled against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for allegedly overcharging the officers.

We also discussed Page Croyder who spent 21 years in the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office.

Croyter had written an editorial and appeared on CNN to discuss what she called Mosby’s “inexperience, recklessness and political ambition.”

“She didn’t use the tools available to her. She herself is terribly inexperienced. She herself has never personally been involved in a cases of this magnitude. And further of all you can look at the charges themselves that tell she doesn’t have her ducks in a row. Her probable cause statement which she drafted and it wasn’t a police officer doing it, she drafted to establish probable cause for the arrest of these officers do not support the charge of second degree murder.”

So with what has happened thus far and with what’s to come the question is, were Mosby’s fiercest critics correct?

Did she rush to judgement when charging these officers?

