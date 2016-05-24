CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home

Don Lemon: Were Baltimore Police Officers Wrongfully Charged?

Leave a comment

AP-BaltimoreSixPoliceCharged-447

Oh-and-two.

Prosecutors in Baltimore failed again to get a conviction in connection with the death of Freddie Gray.

Officer Edward Nero was found not guilty of all charges yesterday.

He was accused of second-degree intentional assault, two counts of misconduct in office and reckless endangerment.

Nero was one of six officers charged and the second to be tried in the Gray case.

The case against the first officer to go on trial, William Porter, ended in a mistrial in December after jurors couldn’t agree on a verdict.

Congressman Elijah Cummings, a Democrat from Maryland, is not happy about the verdict but is calling for calm.

“I asked people to respect the decision, whatever it might be, and I would tell them that judge Williams is a man who served in the justice department in the civil rights division, so he is very sensitive to these issues. And, again, a man who is a brilliant jurist and a very fair jurist.”

It looks like Cummings message is resonating so far because in contrast to the violent protests after Freddie Gray’s death last year, there were only about a dozen protesters outside the court after the judge ruled Officer Nero not guilty.

“Freddie gray did not kill himself. I don’t care what he should have been convicted of. He should’ve been convicted. I don’t care what the charge was. There should have been a conviction.

“It’s not fair at all to society. This is our city. They don’t live here. They work here. And they’re killing us. And don’t care.”

Four officers have yet to stand trial — Officer Garrett Miller, Lt. Brian Rice, Sgt. Alicia White and Officer Caesar Goodson Junior.

The trial for Goodson, the van driver, will start June 6th.

One year ago on this program, the TJMS, I did a segment entitled, “Is the Case against the Baltimore Officers Crumbling Already?”

In that segment we discussed the mountain of criticism leveled against Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby for allegedly overcharging the officers.

We also discussed Page Croyder who spent 21 years in the Baltimore state’s attorney’s office.

Croyter had written an editorial and appeared on CNN to discuss what she called Mosby’s “inexperience, recklessness and political ambition.”

“She didn’t use the tools available to her.  She herself is terribly inexperienced. She herself has never personally been involved in a cases of this magnitude. And further of all you can look at the charges themselves that tell she doesn’t have her ducks in a row.  Her probable cause statement which she drafted and it wasn’t a police officer doing it, she drafted to establish probable cause for the arrest of these officers do not support the charge of second degree murder.”

So with what has happened thus far and with what’s to come the question is, were Mosby’s fiercest critics correct?

Did she rush to judgement when charging these officers?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

Don Lemon: Were Baltimore Police Officers Wrongfully Charged? was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

baltimore , Don Lemon , Freddie Gray

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close