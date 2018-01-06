Contests
THIS WEEKEND ON MAGIC: Win Katt Williams Tix & A Kent Fisher Furs Gift Card

Magic 95.9
Katt Williams On Stage

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

The New Year is finally here and Magic 95.9 is doing it just “fur” the laughs with tickets to see Katt Williams at Royal Farms Arena on Friday, February 23.

Listen all weekend long to win, as winners also instantly qualify for the grand prize: A gift card from Kent Fisher Furs!

