Black Woman Forced To Court Without Pants, Judge Reads Kentucky Jail For Filth

On Friday, an unidentified Black female inmate was brought to a Louisville, Kentucky court without wearing a jumpsuit and what appears to be not wearing any pants. An act that caused the presiding Jefferson District Court judge to snap off at the jail for violating this woman’s rights, WDRB recently reported.

According to a video, once Judge Amber Wolf saw the woman’s attire, she immediately pulled out her cellphone, called Metro Corrections jail and requested to speak to Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton. It’s unclear who was on the other line, but Wolf asked, “What the hell is going on?”

She continued, “Why there is a female defendant standing in front of me with no pants on?”

And at one point in the video, she asked, “Am I in the twilight zone? What is happening?”

According to the woman’s attorney, her client, who was jailed for 2 days for not completing a program linked to a 2014 shoplifting conviction, was refused pants, feminine hygiene products and a shower by the jail. However, jail officials said the woman was wearing athletic shorts, which were hidden by a long shirt.

Steve Durham, the jail’s spokesperson, justified the woman’s treatment saying she had not been in custody long enough to be given a jail jumpsuit, WDRB noted.

“This is pretty standard that when individuals are arrested, they remain in the clothing that they’ve been arrested in. Especially for the first 72 hours,” he said.

Refusing to hear any of that noise, Judge Wolf instructed the jail to bring the woman something more appropriate to wear, which Metro Corrections Deputy Director Dwayne Clark did and upon arrival told Wolf that the inmate should have been given a jumpsuit from the jump.

“Dressed like she was,” Clark said, “she should have been changed into a jumpsuit. I gotta look into why she wasn’t.”

Judge Wolf released the woman with time served and gave her a $100 fine. Wolf also took the time to apologize to the woman for what transpired in her court and in the local jail.

“This is not normal,” she said. “I’ve never seen it happen. … This is completely inhumane and unacceptable. I’m sorry you had to go through this.”

This is so incredibly messy. Thankfully, Judge Wolf spoke out and stood up for the woman.

Black Woman Forced To Court Without Pants, Judge Reads Kentucky Jail For Filth

Posted July 30, 2016

