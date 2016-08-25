CLOSE
National
19-Year-Old Georgia Mom Arrested After Leaving Toddler In Car To Take Nursing Exam

A security officer found the unattended 18-month-old child crying in an unlocked car with engine and air conditioner running.

Destyni Triplett, a 19-year-old Georgia mom, was arrested last week and charged with reckless conduct after leaving her 18-month-old son alone in an unlocked, running car while she took a nursing exam, reports Atlanta’s 11 Alive.

Sandy Springs, Georgia, police were alerted after a security guard spotted the unattended child, who had been crying for 15 minutes inside of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Chamberlain School of Nursing.

The boy, who was wearing pajamas and strapped into a car seat, appeared to be OK, according to a police report. The report also noted that the temperature outside was 74 degrees, the running vehicle’s air conditioner was on, and the keys had been left in the ignition.

Triplett, who told police she regretted the decision, told officials her babysitter bailed at the last-minute. The teen added that the child’s father was supposed to show up to watch the toddler, but failed to do so and she believed she was left without a choice.

According to Sandy Springs Police Sgt. Forrest Bohannon, Triplett should count herself as one of the lucky few that her child is unharmed.

Anything could have happened. It was a dangerous situation for the child to be left alone at a year and a half in the vehicle,” Bohannon told WSB-TV.

Despite the arrest, the child was not handed over to authorities and remains with Triplett.

A GoFundMe page raised $250 of a $500 goal to help Triplett pay daycare expenses.

