Chris Brown Arrested For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

Chris Brown was released on $250,000 bail around 11:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to officials. On September 20, Brown will have to appear in court for a scheduled arraignment.

Prosecutors have not yet announced formal charges against the singer. According to the Los Angeles Times, a duffel bag was recovered by police, corroborating earlier reports, but police have not confirmed what the bag contained. Authorities only said that the bag contains evidence related to the case.

The LAPD took singer Chris Brown into custody on Tuesday afternoon after an 11-hour standoff. Authorities said the singer would be charged on suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Brown exited his home around 3 p.m. to speak with authorities with lawyer Mark Geragos by his side. Police said Brown was cooperative with authorities.

Brown’s tumultuous day began around 3:00 a.m., when 2016 Miss California Regional State pageant winner Baylee Curran, called 911 saying Brown pointed a gun at her head during an outburst.

According to the Times who interviewed Curran, the singer invited one of her friends to his home and Curran tagged along. She hoped to discuss business opportunities with the singer.

Curran said Brown became enraged after she admired a diamond cross necklace that a jeweler had on display in Brown’s back yard.

“I don’t know if it was Chris’ friend or how he was related, but that’s when he told me to back away from the diamond necklace and started cussing me out and calling me names,” she said. “That’s when Chris pulled his gun and told me to ‘Get out.’ He said ‘I’m sick of you girls, get the F out!’”

According to the Times Curran ran outside, but stopped to retrieve her phone which she handed over earlier as a condition of entering the home. She alleges one of Brown’s associates asked her to sign a non-disclosure agreement in order to receive her phone back.

Curran said she snatched the phone and ran away with her friend, hiding under a SUV in the driveway of one of Brown’s neighbors. The neighbor ended up calling the police.

Brown just finished a six-year probation term in March 2015 stemming from the 2009 assault of then- girlfriend Rihanna. Brown was sentenced to complete 1,000 hours of community service and attend anti-domestic violence courses.

The Los Angeles Times writes:

Brown also faced charges in connection with driving without a license and accusations of a hit-and-run. In May 2014, he admitted to violating his probation after committing an assault outside a Washington hotel.

More recently, in June, Brown’s former manager, Michael Guirguis, known as “Mike G,” filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleging the singer attacked him.

Brown punched Guirguis four times in the face and neck in an incident May 10, according to the complaint.

According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities obtained a search warrant and began searching Chris Brown’s home around 1 p.m.

Mark Geragos, Brown’s attorney, arrived shortly before the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division searched the property.

About half a dozen people filed out of Brown’s home and were searched. Police say they will question all of the occupants. No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are currently stationed outside of Chris Brown’s home in Tarzana, California, waiting for the R&B singer to surrender after a woman claimed Brown pulled a gun on her early Tuesday morning. Authorities are working on securing a search warrant in order to gain access to the superstar’s house.

Police have been stationed at Brown’s house since 3 am this morning after Baylee Curran, a former pageant contestant, made a 911 call to police, according to TMZ.

Brown has refused to come out, but allegedly flung a duffel bag containing weapons and drugs out the window.

Curran says Brown brandished a gun while a group of people were gathered at Brown’s house, including singer and reality star Ray J Norwood. According to reports, Norwood was getting a tattoo at the time of the incident. He was reportedly stopped and handcuffed by police as he exited the home, but was later released. His car was also seized as evidence, according to Vulture .

Brown posted a series of passionate Instagram videos, saying he woke up to the sound of police sirens surrounding his house. He says he is innocent, while also criticizing the police for their treatment of Blacks and minorities.

Ray J has also come out in the singer’s defense, saying that the story has been “blown up into way more than something it should be.”

This story is developing.

