CLOSE
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

South African Students Protest Racist Hair Rules At A Pretoria High School

The student was approached by a staff member who told her her Afro was too unruly for school.

Leave a comment

Protests have erupted in Pretoria, South Africa, over new hair rules that teachers and students claim are racially charged.

A student at the all-girl school says faculty and students rallied around a 13-year-old girl who was disciplined for writing an essay on Black women suffering at the hands of “white privilege,” according to Al Jazeera.

The student was then approached by a staff member who told her her Afro was too unruly for school.

Inspired by the Black Panthers, the girls gathered in solidarity on Friday, dressed in all Black and wearing head wraps to stand against the discriminatory treatment. Security guards were present for the peaceful protest.

The rallies continued on Saturday, but this time, high security was present to intimidate the protesters.

“We were met with high risk security, people with handguns, AK47s, security dogs,” one student anonymously explains.

The current school code, established in 1902 pre-apartheid, demands hair be “brushed,” styles “conservative,” and cornrows, dreadlocks, and braids thin.

“My hair is my choice. I don’t have to put in a weave,” says one protester. “This is my natural hair.”

Provincial education minister Panyaza Lesufi interceded on behalf of the protesters Monday morning to prevent the situation from escalating.

“I really want to arrest the situation before it gets out of control,” Lesufi tells reporters.

Local human rights activist Yvonne Raphael tells the media, “Our young girls cannot be confident in a space where they are told that their hair is wrong.”

We stand in solidarity with these young women as they fight to exist as they are —naturally.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

South African Students Protest Racist Hair Rules At A Pretoria High School was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Panyaza Lesufi , Yvonne Raphael

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close