Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson chatted with The D.L. Hughley Show about In Living Color and working with Steve Harvey, and did a hilarious Sammy Davis Jr. impression! Click on the audio player for more in this exclusive interview.

Tommy Davidson Does A Hilarious Sammy Davis Jr. Impression! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

The D.L. Hughley Show Posted August 31, 2016

