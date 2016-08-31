Actor and comedian Tommy Davidson chatted with The D.L. Hughley Show about In Living Color and working with Steve Harvey, and did a hilarious Sammy Davis Jr. impression! Click on the audio player for more in this exclusive interview.
Tommy Davidson Does A Hilarious Sammy Davis Jr. Impression! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com