Alicia Keys “Back To Life” (NEW MUSIC)

Alicia Keys wasn’t scheduled to perform at the 2016 MTV VMAs, but when she went on stage to present an award, the New York-songstress caught the music spirit and began singing about world peace and racial unity.

We loved it, and we love this new song she released. Contributing to the Mira Nair-directed film Queen of Katwe, Keys delivers a beautiful song titled “Back To Life.”

“Out here lost and nothing’s what it seems, I’m just tryna find where I belong,” sings Alicia. “This must be the dark before the dawn, when the place where you were born is not where you belong, tell me baby what stops you from wearing the crown?”

“Back To Life” will be featured on the Disney film’s soundtrack and will hit theaters nationwide on September 30.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s 22 photos Launch gallery Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s 1. MAC AIDS Fund dinner Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. MTV Europe Music Awards 2009 - Berlin Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. MTV 2001 Movie Awards Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Lil Kim Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Lil Kim Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Lil Kim Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Lil Kim Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Lil Kim Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Lil Kim Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. Pregnant Lil Kim Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Lil Kim Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Lil Kim Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. Lil Kim Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Lil Kim Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Lil Kim Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Lil Kim Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Lil Kim Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Lil Kim Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. VFILES - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Alicia Keys “Back To Life” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com