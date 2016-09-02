CLOSE
Alicia Keys “Back To Life” (NEW MUSIC)

Made for Disney, but the message speaks to everyone.

Alicia Keys Performs At 'Che Tempo Che Fa' Tv Show

Alicia Keys wasn’t scheduled to perform at the 2016 MTV VMAs, but when she went on stage to present an award, the New York-songstress caught the music spirit and began singing about world peace and racial unity.

We loved it, and we love this new song she released. Contributing to the Mira Nair-directed film Queen of Katwe, Keys delivers a beautiful song titled “Back To Life.”

“Out here lost and nothing’s what it seems, I’m just tryna find where I belong,” sings Alicia. “This must be the dark before the dawn, when the place where you were born is not where you belong, tell me baby what stops you from wearing the crown?

“Back To Life” will be featured on the Disney film’s soundtrack and will hit theaters nationwide on September 30.

Alicia Keys “Back To Life” (NEW MUSIC) was originally published on globalgrind.com

