Beyoncé celebrated the big 3-5 at the Made in America Festival this weekend.

Rocking festival gear, the Lemonade singer looked fab wearing Jerome Lamaar’s line, 5:31 JÉRÔME. She sported a 2016 embellished, tropical-print jacket and tropical-print shirt. She paired the look with pum-pum shorts and 3.1 Phillip Lim velvet booties. Her handbag was from J9. This look was created by stylist Zerina Akers.

A few months ago, Tina Knowles gave Lamaar a shout-out on Instagram, stating, “Check out this young talented designer. He has been at it since 15-years-old.”

Beyoncé was spotted with former President Bill Clinton. I wonder what they could have been talking about?

Looks like a fun birthday!

Beyoncé’s Birthday Style May Have Been Influenced By Mama Tina was originally published on hellobeautiful.com