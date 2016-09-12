Soooooo here’s the thing about the “five-second rule,” it may NOT be a good one to follow. Researchers at Rutgers University, have disproven the idea, that it’s alright to eat food that hits the floor as long as it’s picked up within five seconds. Experts say bacteria can transfer to candy or other food no matter how fast you pick it up. Researchers tested all kinds of foods, and found watermelon had the most contamination when dropped. Gummy candy had the least. Now when I drop food I just say “I probably didn’t need that bite anyway.”

source:24/7newssource

Is “Five Second Rule” True Or False? was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com