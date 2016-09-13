CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Clutch Your Pearls: Malia Obama Was Spotted Next To Beer Again

Seriously. Can we just let her live?

Leave a comment

2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival - Day 2

 

Malia Obama can’t do anything without sparking the outrage of the Internet’s lurking conservatives. Not listen to music. Not wear a hip hop t-shirt. And certainly not be pictured anywhere near any adult beverages of any kind.

Unfortunately, a new picture of the First Daughter, 18, at a party in Maryland where beer pong was played (gasp!) means renewed interest in her extracurricular activities. DailyMail published the picture, piecing together based on her outfit that the Harvard-bound teenager went to a get together immediately after the Made In America festival a week ago. Notice that Malia doesn’t have a drink, or any other substance, in her hand. Seriously, notice it:

But even if she did, who cares? She’s 18, and it’s no big deal if she sips a beer or takes a puff off a joint every once in a while. Considering everything she has to deal with in her daily life, who wouldn’t need to unwind? It doesn’t make her any less of a role model.

Thankfully, there are reasonable voices on Twitter defending this 18-year-old’s right to live a little:

According to the Daily Mail, the White House Press Office didn’t respond to a request for comment. If they do, hopefully it’ll be, “FOH.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Sasha & Malia Obama Are Becoming The Ultimate Role Models
19 photos

Clutch Your Pearls: Malia Obama Was Spotted Next To Beer Again was originally published on globalgrind.com

Malia Obama

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close