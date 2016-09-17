CLOSE
Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Most Revealing Mommy Moment To Date

The temptation to share all your baby’s first moments is high when you’re a proud parent. Chrissy Teigen is very well aware of this, sharing tons of pictures of newborn daughter, Luna, on social media.

But on Friday, she shared her most personal photo yet— at Luna’s birth!

For her #FlashbackFriday moment, the model simply posted a heartfelt photo of her and husband, John Legend, welcoming Luna into the world. In April, she gave birth to their precious bundle at 6lbs., 11 oz.

Since then, baby Luna has already been to her first photo shoot and traveled abroad, to Italy.

We’re on the fence if the baby looks more like her mother or father, but she’s undoubtably camera-ready at all times.

“It’s so crazy already,” Teigen said during an appearance on PEOPLE Now. “I feel really good. I have a ton of energy and it’s so different every day. Every little time you look at her, something’s crazy different.”

We’re looking forward to more Luna adventures before the summer ends.

As a fun sidenote, John is set to appear on the upcoming live show of “Lip Sync Battle All Stars,” along with Michael Phelps, Olivia Munn and Terry Crews.

Chrissy Teigen Shared Her Most Revealing Mommy Moment To Date was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

