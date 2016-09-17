Ava DuVernay Talks ‘Queen Sugar’ & Why She Only Works With Women Directors

DuVernay created the series in her image as a woman director.

| 09.17.16
Ava DuVernay’s latest project Queen Sugar premiered on OWN last week and received rave reviews.

Roland Martin spoke with DuVernay after screening the critically acclaimed series at the National Association of Black Journalists’ Annual Convention. The director revealed that before the show even aired, it was picked up for a second season by the OWN Network.

Going against the grain, DuVernay announced that the series would feature all women directors, something that is completely unheard of in film or television. She told Martin, host of NewsOne Now, “These women came out and smashed these episodes.”

DuVernay explained that OWN and Warner Bros. gave her free rein to create the show and she wanted it to be in her likeness as a female director.

“It’s about changing the perception, not accepting what they say has to be. We can break the mold, we can be our own captain of our own destiny,” she said.

Watch Roland Martin and Ava DuVernay discuss the premiere of Queen Sugar and why she decided to bring this project to the OWN Network in the video clip above.

Be sure to watch Queen Sugar Wednesday nights at 10/9c on OWN.

