Vanessa Bryant’s Baby Shower

NBA star Kobe Bryant retired from the game just in time to welcome his new child into the world.

Kobe & his wife Vanessa looked in love and beautiful at her baby shower over the weekend.

Another baby mamba on the way!

—

Odell Beckham Jr Goofs Of On TV

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t let crazy petty comments from ‘Girls’ creator Lena Dunham stop his flow.

Just a couple weeks ago, the writer went on a rant about the athlete not being into her at the Met Gala…even though they had never spoken before.

The New York Giant brushed the situation off and is clearly just out here enjoying his life.

The athlete was caught goofing off around a sports reporter right before his game:

Carefree black boys just wanna have fun.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Vanessa Bryant’s Baby Shower; Odell Beckham Jr. Goofs Off On TV & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com