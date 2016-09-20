Set Your DVR: All The Shows You Need To Watch This Fall

Crisp cool weather, pumpkin spice flavored lattes, and Monday night football can only mean one thing: fall is officially here.

As we kiss the end of summer 2016 goodbye, we are excited for the return of our favorite TV shows.

From Empire and HTGAWM to guilty pleasures like Rob & Chyna and WAGS Miami, it looks like we won’t have to leave the couch again until next spring.

Check out all the shows you should be watching this season:

Empire

Wednesday, September 21 at 9 p.m. on FOX

Empire is back for a third season on FOX and bringing more drama than ever as story lines get deeper, folks get exposed, and Lucious gets even more diabolical.

When we last left the Lyons family, Jamal was in the process of recovering (both mentally and physically) after being shot by his former label mate Freda Gatz. Rhonda and Boo Boo Kitty were battling it out in a fight to the death while Lucious’ relationship with Cookie reached a new low.

This season, it looks like we’ll go deeper into the history of Cookie and Lucious’ relationship and learn more about their crazy, yet interesting family history. We’ll also be introduced to Taye Diggs’ character, Angelo Dubois, an affluent councilman who’ll charm Cookie into unfamiliar territory.

Atlanta

Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on FX

The reviews are in and Atlanta is a winner across the board. The dramedy, created by and starring Donald Glover (Childish Gambino), follows two cousins as they navigate their way through the Atlanta rap scene in attempts to improve their lives and the lives of those around them. Three episodes in and the series has proven to be extremely relatable, socially conscious, clever, and hilarious.

HTGAWM

September 22 at 10 p.m. on FOX

The suspenseful Shondaland drama, How to Get Away With Murder returns this fall for another season of turmoil, mystery, and murder. When we last saw our favorite fugitives, they were knee deep in a web of lies, trying to piece together an entire crime scene while also trying to discover Wes’ true identify. This season, it looks like the “Keating 5” are no closer to returning to normal life, as the first episode opens with a new season-long murder mystery. Tune in to all of the suspense when HTGAWM returns to #TGIT this week.

Scream Queens

Tuesday, September 20 at 9 p.m. on FOX

This season of Scream Queens features an all new terrifying mystery as the Queens graduate from their college campus and into a hellish haunted hospital. Every week explores a different medical case that will leave your skin crawling and mind racing.

Niecy Nash and Keke Palmer return to the cast this season and are joined by new cast members Taylor Lautner (The Twilight Saga) and John Stamos.

Blackish

Wednesday, September 21 at 9:30 p.m. on ABC

Our favorite family is back for another season of good times, adventures and life lessons that will make us laugh and sometimes even cry. Season three begins with the Johnson family headed to Disney World.

Daveed Diggs (from the musical, “Hamilton”), who will play the recurring role of Rainbow’s brother Johan, will make his big debut this season.

Rob & Chyna

Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!

The long-awaited E! docuseries Rob & Chyna finally debuted last week and it was everything we could hope for and more. The six episode series follows the world-wind and entertaining romance between the only Kardashian brother, Rob Kardashian, and his muse turned baby mama turned fiancé, Blac Chyna. Each one-hour long episode will follow the lovebirds through Blac Chyna’s pregnancy, their engagement, and every break up and make up in between. The series will end with the exciting birth of the newest baby Kardashian!

WAGS Miami

October 2 at 10 p.m. EST on E!

If you’re a fan of the original WAGS on E!, you’ll love their spinoff series, WAGS Miami. The new show airs this October and introduces us to a whole new group of women who are in relationships with professional athletes. The series will give us an even deeper look at what it’s like to be a “WAG” while living in one of the most beautiful and exciting cities in the world.

American Horror Story

Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on FX

After keeping fans in the dark about this year’s theme of American Horror Story, the plot was finally revealed on last week’s season premiere. It’s a documentary within a documentary a couple who move into a possessed house in North Carolina. This season’s plot received mixed reviews from loyal AHS fans, but we guarantee that you’ll stay tuned week after week. Queen Sugar Every Wednesday at 10 p.m. on OWN OWN has been killing with their original programming. Greenleaf was a huge summer hit and Queen Sugar is next in line. Queen Sugar tells the story of the Bordelon siblings in Louisiana. The siblings — wife and manager Charlie, Nova, a journalist and Ralph Angel, an ex-convict have just inherited over 800 acres of land after their beloved father passes away. The siblings have to figure out how to put aside their complicated history to take care of the family business. Iyanla: Fix My Life Every Saturday at 10 p.m. on OWN Iyanla sets out to dispel the angry Black woman stereotype on this season of Iyanla: Fix My Life by putting a group of women in one house and finally ask the question, why are Black women angry? The four-part series explores the intricacies and pain Black women feel behind the facade and what has brought each respective woman to this point in their lives. Iyanla calls it a house of healing, but will every woman come out changed? Pitch Thursday at 8 p.m. EST FOX Are you ready for a woman in MLB? Fox’s new series Pitch explores Kylie Bunbury as Ginny Baker, a young Black woman, famous for her screwball pitch, who becomes the first woman in the league. Producers reportedly tapped the MLB to make sure the game scenes in the series were as realistic as possible. Including real sportscasters! But even if you’re not a huge fan of baseball, the drama that goes on behind the scenes is enough to keep you hooked. Lethal Weapon Wednesday, September 21 8 p.m. EST FOX Damon Wayans makes his highly anticipated return to TV in the fast-paced Fox series. The reboot of the iconic movie pairs Wayans with Clayne Crawford as the ‘Teddy & Riggs’ duo. It takes talent to pull off a movie gone series debut, but these guys seem like the perfect actors to do it. On one hand, you have the reckless cop almost looking to die, teamed up with a cop who is afraid to live. The guys are going to have to manage their personality clashes while kicking criminal butt. With that scene set, this is going to be one action packed series. Rosewood Thursday, September 22 8 p.m. on FOX Our favorite chocolate GOAT is returning to the silver screen to serve us with more Dr. Sexy drama. Morris Chestnut. Looks like things could reconcile between Rosewood and Detective Villa, even though season one left viewers in a relationship cliff hanger. But there’s a new cop in town, Aaron Slade played by Eddie Cibrian of CSI, who threatens to challenge the already fragile relationship of Rosewood & Villa. Will the duo come together to figure their new comrade out? We will see. This Is Us Tuesday at 10 p.m. on NBC One of our favorite ’90s popstars Mandy Moore is the lead in the new drama that taps into everyday struggles of the human experience. One character struggles with her weight, while another searches for a father who abandoned him. This is sure to give us all the feels. Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club! ALSO TRENDING: Toni Braxton Back In Hot Water With The IRS

Shawty Lo Dead At The Age Of 40

Michelle Obama Wants To Permanently End Mental Illness Stigma

Michelle Obama Wants To Permanently End Mental Illness Stigma

Sheryl Underwood Get Emotional About Terence Crutcher, Tells Co-Hosts: 'Y'all White…Nothing Happens To You'

