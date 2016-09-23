CLOSE
Swizz Beatz Breaks His Silence About His Involvement In Luxury Car Scam

He's setting the record straight.

2016 BET Awards - Arrivals

 

This morning, we woke up to the bizarre news that Swizz Beatz was being sued for $42 million for playing a part in the real life version of Grand Theft Auto.

In a nutshell, the suit alleges that Long Island car dealership owner Macky Dancy leased cars to Beatz “for use for him and his wife Alicia Keys,” only for Beatz to re-lease them at rates of up to $7,000 per month. Metro Gem, the party that initiated the lawsuit, asserts that Beatz and Darcy conspired to mark up prices to unsuspecting third parties. Beatz allegedly leased out 10 cars in the last four years, including a Bentley Continental and a Ferrari F12.

One of Swizz Beatz’s representatives claim that he and Darcy “are innocent pawns in a years-long, multi-million dollar dispute.”

Now, the rapper and producer took to social media to address his fans directly about the drama. Needless to say, he’s tired:

Swizz seems pretty clear that he doesn’t know the people involved with this alleged crime, and he certainly doesn’t seem like the type of guy who needs a side hustle. Hopefully he’ll be able to prove his innocence in a court of law as well.

SOURCE: TheShadeRoom

Swizz Beatz Breaks His Silence About His Involvement In Luxury Car Scam

Alicia Keys , Swizz Beatz

