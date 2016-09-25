[Video] Patti Labelle Endorses Hillary Clinton, Sings “A Change Gonna Come” At #NMAAHC

The National Museum of African American History and Culture dedication was an amazing event. A spectacular moment for not only Black history but American history as a whole. Speakers such as Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia), Former President George W. Bush & President Barack Obama spoke about the importance of this museum, telling the history of African-Americans in this country.

There were also performances throughout the ceremony and none better than the incomparable Patti Labelle. Ms. Labelle wowed the crowd with her performance of Sam Cooke’s legendary song “A Change Gonna Come” and at the end gave her endorsement of Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton.

Safe to say Patti’s with Clinton.

National Museum Of African American History And Culture Opens In Washington, D.C.

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

Photos From The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication Celebration

Hillary Clinton , Patti LaBelle , The National Museum of African American History and Culture Dedication

