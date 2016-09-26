CLOSE
WATCH: This Is The Result Of DMX Partying Too Hard

He's slippin', fallin', can't get up.

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

DMX still knows how to have a good time.

On Saturday, the rapper was spotted enjoying a night out on the town and heading to another club. The only problem was, he could barely walk. According to reports, and judging by the video, the 45-year-old emcee showed up at Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood around 1:30 a.m., and struggled to keep his balance as he was led inside.

In the clip, you can see the X man wobbling and stumbling as he hugged and said hello to a couple of fans while making his way into the club. The dad of 15 shows no signs of turning down!

Check out the video above.

Source: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: TMZ

 

WATCH: This Is The Result Of DMX Partying Too Hard

