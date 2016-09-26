DMX still knows how to have a good time.
On Saturday, the rapper was spotted enjoying a night out on the town and heading to another club. The only problem was, he could barely walk. According to reports, and judging by the video, the 45-year-old emcee showed up at Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood around 1:30 a.m., and struggled to keep his balance as he was led inside.
In the clip, you can see the X man wobbling and stumbling as he hugged and said hello to a couple of fans while making his way into the club. The dad of 15 shows no signs of turning down!
Check out the video above.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Are Faith Evans and Stevie J Dating? Photos That Make You Go ‘Hmm…’
- Singer/Producer Kashif Dead At 56
- Bell Biv DeVoe Is Back With Their First New Video In 15 Years
- Mary J. Blige’s Commercial With Hillary Clinton Has Everyone Talking…And Not In A Good Way
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Source: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: TMZ
WATCH: This Is The Result Of DMX Partying Too Hard was originally published on globalgrind.com