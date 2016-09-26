DMX still knows how to have a good time.

On Saturday, the rapper was spotted enjoying a night out on the town and heading to another club. The only problem was, he could barely walk. According to reports, and judging by the video, the 45-year-old emcee showed up at Playhouse nightclub in Hollywood around 1:30 a.m., and struggled to keep his balance as he was led inside.

In the clip, you can see the X man wobbling and stumbling as he hugged and said hello to a couple of fans while making his way into the club. The dad of 15 shows no signs of turning down!

Check out the video above.

Source: TMZ | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty | VIDEO CREDIT: TMZ

WATCH: This Is The Result Of DMX Partying Too Hard was originally published on globalgrind.com