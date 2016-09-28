CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Did Tiffany & Co. Manufacture Slave Collars?

The question arises after an image from the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia appeared on Facebook.

Leave a comment

Executives at Tiffany & Co., released a statement on Tuesday denying that the company ever manufactured slave chokers after an image appeared on Facebook of an exhibit at a museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are deeply troubled by the image circulating of a “slave collar” and can definitively assure you that this piece was not made by Tiffany, nor have we ever made any jewelry in our 179 year history for this deplorable purpose,” the post reads, in part.

The image appeared amid celebrations for last week’s opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., but the artifact actually appears at the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Tiffany writes in its post.

“We have contacted the Lest We Forget Slavery Museum in Philadelphia where this item was on display (not the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, as rumored), and confirmed that there is no provenance information on the piece, who made it, or any supporting documentation regarding its intended use, the post continues. “The museum agrees and has already removed all Tiffany references from its exhibit.”

Still, wouldn’t it be great if companies that actually made the collars, if they are still in existence, stepped up to the plate and helped contribute to reparations Blacks are owed by the United States government for the atrocity of slavery? Sound off in comments.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Did Tiffany & Co. Manufacture Slave Collars? was originally published on newsone.com

Slave collar , Tiffany & Co

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Arizona’s Governor Wants To Take Nike Jobs Away…

Colin Kapernick reportedly spoke out against the Nike shoes.
07.03.19
Blue Bell Has Words For Woman Caught Licking…

Who raised this person? This is straight nasty.
07.03.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…

American Airlines may have some explaining to do after a Houston area doctor alleged that she was discriminated against on a…
07.02.19
Dear Black Women: California Just Passed An Act…

The Crown Act helps protect Black women against discrimination regarding their natural hair in the work place.
07.01.19
Felicia Leatherwood Talks My Black Is Beautiful And…

Instead Of Just Saying 'My Black Is Beautiful', Now You Can Buy It For Your Hair
07.01.19
Howard University Student And Aspiring Dentist Killed By…

Many kids have dreams about what they want to do when they grow up. When a woman from Buffalo, New…
07.01.19
Let’s Not Forget When Joe Biden Called Obama…

The former VP has a history of hiccups when it comes to discussing race.
07.01.19
James Alex Fields, Jr. Sentenced To Life In…

The White Supremacist who plowed into a group of counter-protesters, killing Heather Heyer, during the Unite the Right Rally in…
07.01.19
Sen. Kamala Harris Checks Ex-VP Joe Biden On…

The Democratic Party debates saw the pool of presidential hopefuls angling to stand out amongst the throng ahead of the…
06.28.19
Man Dies After Being Kicked Off Airplane Returning…

Travelers beware; the deaths tied to the Dominican Republic continue. Another man has lost his life after visiting the Caribbean…
06.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close