Solange’s ‘A Seat At The Table’ Invites Us Into The Church Of Black Sisterhood

I had to clean my room, light some candles, and burn some incense before getting into this one.

Solange released her latest album, ‘A Seat At The Table,’ after teasing us for a week leading up to its debut with beautiful word maps and stunning photography just beaming with Black girl pride.

From what we know of Solange—her ‘dare to be different’ musical taste and futuristic post-modern style–there was no doubt that something magical was about to happen.

Solange stans knew what was coming, being long-time connoisseurs of her lyrics and sound from EPs ‘Sol-Angel’ to ‘True.’ But to those who kept Solange in Beyonce’s shadow as the ‘artsy, eclectic little sister who isn’t afraid to kick Jay-Z’s ass,’ we held our breath.

Friday afternoon when her fourth studio album dropped surreptitiously, it was like this album was our collective exhale.

Cheers to the weekend.

The 21-track project weaves a Black songbird’s tale of identity, pride and authenticity. The project opens with ‘Rise’–a call to action, no doubt, and culminates with the trumpet-heavy spoken word track ‘The Chosen Ones,’ a mobilizing tribute to the progress of our ancestors.

‘We came here as slaves, and going out as royalty.’

**Raises fist**

Interwoven in the album are interludes featuring her parent’s unapologetic Blackness. From Tina Knowles’ questioning of why ‘Black pride’ is positioned as ‘anti-white’, to her father’s tales of racism, segregation and discrimination as a young boy.

“I was angry for many years,” Matthew Knowles explains.

We’ve all been angry for many years, and Solange manages to capture that anger in a bottle and let its contents seep out slowly, track by track, providing space for it to be honored and cultivated to grow something new.

The release of pain was kicked off with lyrics of defiance on her track ‘F.U.B.U,’ an ode to the popular 90s apparel. Pivoting off of the acronym of the brand, Solo reminds Black folks that, yea, this shit is for us.

Track 6, ‘Mad,’ is a collab between Solange and Lil Wayne, where he brazenly raps about popping Xanax and his suicide attempt. ‘Don’t Touch My Hair,’ transforms our cry as Black women to not have people ‘othering’ us with scalp grabs, into a battle mantra of self ownership with a heavy resounding backbeat.

As the album winds down, Solange boasts of our excess Black girl magic singing, “I got so much, you can have it,” while coddling us up with her dedication to self-care in ‘Borderline.’

If the year of the Knowles sisters began with Beyonce commanding us into ‘Formation’ with an energetic and honest show of strength and vulnerability, Solange’s project was the cool down of the exercise, the savasana to your yoga flow, the contemplation of your work-out as your heart beat slows, the endorphins kicks in and your breaths become steady once again.

It’s the part where you figure shit out.

This album provides a musical space to celebrate and figure it out as we straighten our crowns and take our seat at the table. Not because we humbly begged for it with heads bowed, but because we got what was owed.

As one of my girlfriends said as we anxiously exchanged our thoughts on the album via group chat. “Can we just lay in a coven of Black women and braid eachother’s hair while popping green beans, eating sweet potato pie and singing hymns?”

We can now. On vinyl at least.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Solange’s ‘A Seat At The Table’ Invites Us Into The Church Of Black Sisterhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com