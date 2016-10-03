According to new research, there’s a reason why some people who are super healthy die earlier than you would think they would. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from The D.L. Hughley Show.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Watch the First Clip Of The New Edition Miniseries [VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump
- Kim Kardashian Robbed At Gunpoint [VIDEO]
- Bell Biv DeVoe Is Back With Their First New Video In 15 Years
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Why Perfectly Healthy People Sometimes Die Young [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com