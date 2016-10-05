It takes a big man to step to Lil Wayne in a rap battle, and on Tuesday night, that was Kevin Hart. Actually, Hart’s hip hop alter-ego Chocolate Droppa.
After an effortless few bars, Wayne passed the mic to CD, who more than held his own and even managed to sneak in a few jokes. “I eat my bread, I’m talking rye,” Droppa rapped.
Check out the hilarious clip below:
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Shawn Stockman AKA S8 Sings The Real (Offensive) “Star Spangle Banner” [AUDIO]
- Janet Jackson Spotted With Growing Baby Bump
- Halle Berry Responds To WWE Wrestler Saying He Had Sex With Her
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Watch Kevin Hart Battle Rap Lil Wayne At BET Hip Hop Awards was originally published on globalgrind.com