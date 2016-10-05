Watch Kevin Hart Battle Rap Lil Wayne At BET Hip Hop Awards

It takes a big man to step to Lil Wayne in a rap battle, and on Tuesday night, that was Kevin Hart. Actually, Hart’s hip hop alter-ego Chocolate Droppa.

The two rappers went head-to-head in a special one-on-one cypher at the 2016 BET Hip-Hop Awards.The hilarious cypher between Weezy and Hart began with DJ Drama introducing the two MCs and comparing their accolades and styles. Understandably, Droppa’s list was much shorter than Wayne’s. The New Orleans icon took the mic first, bringing his A-game as Chocolate Droppa patiently waited for his turn.

After an effortless few bars, Wayne passed the mic to CD, who more than held his own and even managed to sneak in a few jokes. “I eat my bread, I’m talking rye,” Droppa rapped.

Check out the hilarious clip below: