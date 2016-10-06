CLOSE
“Thriller” Songwriter Writer Rod Temperton Dead at 66

May You Rest In Paradise

Rod Temperton, the songwriter behind several of Michael Jackson‘s hits, including “Thriller“, has died after a brief battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

“The chairman of Warner/Chappell made the announcement Wednesday morning … though it appears Temperton died days earlier. His family has already had his funeral.”

“Thriller” producer Quincy Jones brought in Temperton to write or co-write “Thriller,” “Baby Be Mine” and “The Lady in My Life.”, as well as “Off The Wall” and “Rock With You” for Jackson.

The Brit was an established hitmaker before Jackson, but their work is by far his most influential contribution (look at the numbers!)

 

The Brit was an established hitmaker before Jackson, but their work is by far his most influential contribution (look at the numbers!)

 

 

He was also nominated for 2 Oscars for the ‘Color Purple’ soundtrack, and a Grammy for Quincy’s “Birdland” in 1990.

“Thriller” Songwriter Writer Rod Temperton Dead at 66 was originally published on Rnbphilly.com

