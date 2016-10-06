“Thriller” Songwriter Writer Rod Temperton Dead at 66

Rod Temperton, the songwriter behind several of Michael Jackson‘s hits, including “Thriller“, has died after a brief battle with cancer, according to TMZ.

“The chairman of Warner/Chappell made the announcement Wednesday morning … though it appears Temperton died days earlier. His family has already had his funeral.”

“Thriller” producer Quincy Jones brought in Temperton to write or co-write “Thriller,” “Baby Be Mine” and “The Lady in My Life.”, as well as “Off The Wall” and “Rock With You” for Jackson.

Temperton was brought in by Quincy Jones to write or co-write Thriller,” “Baby Be Mine” and “The Lady in My Life.”, as well as “Off The Wall” and “Rock With You” for Jackson.

The Brit was an established hitmaker before Jackson, but their work is by far his most influential contribution (look at the numbers!)

He was also nominated for 2 Oscars for the ‘Color Purple’ soundtrack, and a Grammy for Quincy’s “Birdland” in 1990.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 14 photos Launch gallery Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 1. Rapper Shawty Lo died in a fiery Atlanta car crash on the morning of Sept. 21. Source: 1 of 14 2. Sportscaster John Saunders passed away suddenly at the age of 61 on Aug. 10. The details surrounding his passing are still unclear. Source: 2 of 14 3. Actor Gene Wilder, best known for his role in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,’ died on Aug. 29 from Alzheimer’s disease. Source: 3 of 14 4. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali passed away on June 3 after a 32-year battle with Parkinson’s. Source: 4 of 14 5. Actor Anton Yelchin, best known for his role as Chekov in ‘Star Wars,’ passed away minutes after a June 19 car accident. Source: 5 of 14 6. Actor Ron Lester died on Aug. 4 of kidney failure. He was best known for his role in ‘Not Another Teen Movie.’ Source: 6 of 14 7. ‘The Voice’ star Christina Grimmie was shot dead at 22 years old by a man who opened fire on her while she signed autographs. Source: 7 of 14 8. Legendary singer Prince tragically died from an accidental prescription drug overdose on April 21. He was 57-years-old. Source: 8 of 14 9. WWF wrestler and actress Chyna died from an accidental overdose of Valium and Ambien on April 20. She was 45 years old. Source: 9 of 14 10. ‘Blood, Sweat, & Heels’ reality star Daisy Lewellyn died from a rare form of liver cancer on April 8. Source: 10 of 14 11. Singer Denise Matthews, aka Vanity, died from kidney failure at the age of 57 on Feb. 15. She was Prince’s protegée and ex-girlfriend. Source: 11 of 14 12. Singer Maurice White passed away on Feb. 3 after battling Parkinson’s disease. He was the founder of R&B group Earth, Wind, & Fire. Source: 12 of 14 13. Rock star David Bowie died on Jan. 10 after battling cancer for 18 months. He was 69. Source: 13 of 14 14. A Tribe Called Quest rapper Phife Dawg passed away on March 22 due to complications from diabetes. He was 45 years old. Source: 14 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 Remembering Greatness: The Celebrity Deaths Of 2016 From Phife Dawg to Prince, here are the celebrities we lost in 2016.

“Thriller” Songwriter Writer Rod Temperton Dead at 66 was originally published on Rnbphilly.com