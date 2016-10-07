John Legend is easily one of the hardest working men in show business. The Grammy award winning singer has stretched his talents far beyond music (he stars in the upcoming film Lala Land opposite Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling).
He talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new music, hit show Underground and his involvement in the #FREEAMERICA campaign to promote awareness about America’s criminal justice system.
What can fans expect from season two of Underground?
“Last season we met Harriet Tubman. It’s going to go some interesting places. Our group of escapees have spread out and are trying to make some moves. You’re going to get to see Harriet Tubman and meet Fredrick Douglas…I play Fredrick.”
What is #FreeAmerica?
“We’re trying to end mass incarceration. We went on a listening and learning tour…we think we can do better in the land of the free and the home of the brave. The President has definitely been helping with that. A lot of it can’t be done with the President, it has to be done on the state and local levels.”
(Photo Source: Courtesy)
John Legend Talks 'Underground' Season Two, #FreeAmerica Campaign