Former teen actress Renita Hill’s defamation of character lawsuit against Bill Cosby was dismissed back in January and now she is trying to get the case reopened.

On Friday Hill submitted legal papers asking the federal appeals court in Philadelphia to reopen her lawsuit. The case is pending a decision.

Renita Hill accuses Bill Cosby of raping her over a period of four years while paying her tuition, room and board at Spelman college.

Another Rape Case Against Bill Cosby Maybe Reopened was originally published on 92q.com