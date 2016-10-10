CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Black Twitter Was Not Here For Trump’s Offensive Statement to African American Voter During Second Presidential Debate

He sees Black people and immediately thinks poverty.

Leave a comment

Candidates Hillary Clinton And Donald Trump Hold Second Presidential Debate At Washington University

 

The second presidential debate was perhaps the one of the most bizarre and confusing of its kind. With both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both addressing some of the stains on their past, more recently the leaked video of Trump discussing his beliefs regarding sexual assault against women while wearing a hot mic.

While many agree that Trump performed better in the second debate than the first, his answer to a Black voter’s question regarding how he would benefit minority lives in American has many with their jaws on the floor.

Trump said, “I’m going to help the African Americans. I’m going to help the Latinos, Hispanics. I am going to help the inner cities.” He went on to say, once again, that Black people should vote for him because they have “nothing to lose” and threw around false statistics about poverty in the Black community (he says 45%, while the actual number is less than 25%).

By the way, the question had nothing to do with economics or social policy. The voter simply asked if Trump could be “devoted” to all his constituents after running such a divisive campaign.

Twitter is furious over Trump’s racist generalizations and rhetoric:

Nice try, Trump.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Hillary Clinton & Her Famous Friends
13 photos

SOURCE: NPR | PHOTO: Getty

Black Twitter Was Not Here For Trump’s Offensive Statement to African American Voter During Second Presidential Debate was originally published on globalgrind.com

Donald Trump , Hillary Clinton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close