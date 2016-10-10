Former ‘Apprentice’ Producers Claims There’s Footage Of Donald Trump Using The ‘N-Word’

Lagging polls and disturbing footage of Donald Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women may not be the presidential candidate’s only worry these days. ‘Apprentice’ staffers have alluded to there being “far worse” footage of Trump using the “n-word.”

As a producer on seasons 1 & 2 of #theapprentice I assure you: when it comes to the #trumptapes there are far worse. #justthebegininng — Bill Pruitt (@billpruitt) October 8, 2016

However, former ‘Apprentice’ producer Mark Burnett is allegedly blocking staffers from leaking the damaging footage captured on set of the reality show.

According to the Associated Press, former workers said, “If there was a break in the conversation, he would then look at one of the female cast members, saying, ‘You’re looking kind of hot today, I love that dress on you,’ then he would turn to one of the male cast members and say, ‘Wouldn’t you sleep with her?’ and then everyone would laugh.”

“There would be about 10 or 12 cameras rolling and getting that footage, which is why everybody was like, this guy just doesn’t care.”

Burnett is “is pro-Trump and has made clear to his teams that he will sue anyone who leaks,” a source told BuzzFeed News.

However, Burnett released a statement Monday, denying any support of Trump and noting that no footage would be released.

The statement, via Variety, reads:

“MGM owns Mark Burnett’s production company and ‘The Apprentice’ is one of its properties. Despite reports to the contrary, Mark Burnett does not have the ability nor the right to release footage or other material from ‘The Apprentice.’ Various contractual and legal requirements also restrict MGM’s ability to release such material. The recent claims that Mark Burnett has threatened anyone with litigation if they were to leak such material are completely and unequivocally false. To be clear, as previously reported in the press, which Mark Burnett has confirmed, he has consistently supported Democratic campaigns.”

TV executive Chris Nee tweeted, then deleted, “@mcuban the price is 5 million to cover the penalty fee. And we all get to hear him use the N word from what I hear.”

Sadly, we’re not surprised. Trump is as low as it gets.

