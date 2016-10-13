A Houston-based 911 operator is facing criminal shares for hanging up on callers in need, NBC News reports.

According to police documents, Wiliams worked for the Houston Emergency Center where managers, who tracked her performance, noticed that she was involved in ‘short calls’ that lasted less than twenty seconds.

Creshanda Williams is facing two misdemeanor chargers for interference with Emergency Telephone Calls stemming from incidents dating back to March.

In one of the cases, the defendant allegedly hung up on a man who was in the middle of the robbery. The victim, Hua Li told KPRC that he was buying lottery tickets when a gunman entered. Li fled the store, and called 911 after hearing gunshots.

“They just said, ‘This is 911. How can I help you?’ I was trying to finish my sentence, and we got disconnected,” Li said.

According to police, Williams hung up the phone after a few seconds.

Williams’ employment at Houston Emergency Center is now terminated, and she’s expected to appear in court next week.

Houston 911 Operator Fired For Hanging Up On Callers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted October 13, 2016

