CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Houston 911 Operator Fired For Hanging Up On Callers

Crenshanda Williams is facing criminal charges for neglecting callers in need.

Leave a comment
Police Tape

Source: Bruno Vincent / Getty

A Houston-based 911 operator is facing criminal shares for hanging up on callers in need, NBC News reports.

According to police documents, Wiliams worked for the Houston Emergency Center where managers, who tracked her performance, noticed that she was involved in ‘short calls’ that lasted less than twenty seconds.

Creshanda Williams is facing two misdemeanor chargers for interference with Emergency Telephone Calls stemming from incidents dating back to March.

In one of the cases, the defendant allegedly hung up on a man who was in the middle of the robbery. The victim, Hua Li told KPRC that he was buying lottery tickets when a gunman entered. Li fled the store, and called 911 after hearing gunshots.

“They just said, ‘This is 911. How can I help you?’ I was trying to finish my sentence, and we got disconnected,” Li said.

According to police, Williams hung up the phone after a few seconds.

Williams’ employment at Houston Emergency Center is now terminated, and she’s expected to appear in court next week.

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

Houston 911 Operator Fired For Hanging Up On Callers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close