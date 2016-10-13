CLOSE
Georgia Teen Brutally Murders Her Father & Moves In Her Friends

The 20-year-old was sentenced on Monday.

Crystal Brooke Howell, a young woman who admitted to killing her sports editor father back in 2014, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Monday.

The 20-year-old reportedly shot her father once point-blank in the head while he was napping in their eight-bedroom cabin in a remote area of Sheepback Mountain, North Carolina. On Monday, Howell pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced on first-degree murder charges in the death of her father, Michael Howell, the Daily Mail reports.

According to reports, after the then 17-year-old shot her father, she hid the body in a shed for a month. Authorities say Howell proceeded to spend her father’s money and move her friends into the house to throw parties. Assistant District Attorney Jeff Jones revealed, “She then started to drive his car and spend his money. She had her friends move in, had a drug-fueled party, and even had a stripper pole installed in the kitchen.”

It all fell apart in March of 2014, when two men who were staying at the house went into the storage shed and, while cleaning up, moved a pinball machine. One of the men, Anthony Talley, spotted the plastic storage bin and looked inside. There, they found Michael’s decomposing body.

Crystal has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, with an extra five to seven for hiding her father’s body.

Georgia Teen Brutally Murders Her Father & Moves In Her Friends was originally published on globalgrind.com

