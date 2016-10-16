Lauryn Hill brought down the house at TIDAL X: 1015 last night and even had Nicki Minaj falling to her knees in reverence, but the highlight of her set was her new single.
Actually, it’s an old single with a new twist. Miss Lauryn released a brand-new version of “Rebel” during the show last night, promising that it’s “more relevant than ever.”
Listen: Lauryn Hill Premieres A Remix Of Her Single ‘Rebel/I Find It Hard To Say’ was originally published on globalgrind.com