Kerry Washington Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Nnamdi Asomugha

Actress Kerry Washington gets to bask in that new mommy glow all over again.

The ‘Scandal’ star and her husband Nnamdi Asomugha welcomed their son Caleb Kelechi Asomugha on October 5th, CNN reports.

This is the second child for the couple, whose eldest, Isabelle, was born in 2014.

Washington was mum on her growing baby bump during season 5 of her hit ABC show. The show is expected to return for season 6 early 2017.

“Kerry was so thrilled to be a mom of two. Having Isabelle changed her life for the better and she was so excited to expand the family,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Pregnancy treats her well! She ate very healthy and knows how to take care of her body.”

No word from Washington on her new family addition, but that’s her style isn’t it?

Congrats Kerry!

