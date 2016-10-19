CLOSE
Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Their First Child Together?

This is too good to be true.

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Ciara and Russell Wilson are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to sources who say the singer is definitely pregnant. Fans first noticed she may be with child during a public appearance at the Refinery Hotel in New York City on Tuesday night. Ciara was there as Revlon’s new global brand ambassador:

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 18, 2016

E! dishes:

While she has not commented on the speculation, two sources do tell E! News the 30-year-old is expecting. “Ciara is pregnant and is so excited to be a mom,” one source told E! News. “Russell [Wilson] would like to have two to three children. They both would like a big family.”

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 18, 2016

This will be Wilson’s first child, but seeing how he cares for Ciara and Future’s little guy tells us he’ll be a great dad. CiCi and her NFL hunk married just three months ago in a gorgeous, fairytale wedding.

Congrats to the beautiful couple! Check out some more of her most recent photos here.

