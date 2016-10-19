This is too good to be true.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are reportedly expecting their first child together, according to sources who say the singer is definitely pregnant. Fans first noticed she may be with child during a public appearance at the Refinery Hotel in New York City on Tuesday night. Ciara was there as Revlon’s new global brand ambassador:

E! dishes:

While she has not commented on the speculation, two sources do tell E! News the 30-year-old is expecting. “Ciara is pregnant and is so excited to be a mom,” one source told E! News. “Russell [Wilson] would like to have two to three children. They both would like a big family.”

This will be Wilson’s first child, but seeing how he cares for Ciara and Future’s little guy tells us he’ll be a great dad. CiCi and her NFL hunk married just three months ago in a gorgeous, fairytale wedding.

Congrats to the beautiful couple! Check out some more of her most recent photos here.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Are Ciara & Russell Wilson Expecting Their First Child Together? was originally published on globalgrind.com