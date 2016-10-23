CLOSE
Auntie Love! Rihanna Shares Video Painting Adorable Niece’s Nails

The "Work" singer wants for the 2-year-old to know how to create flawless nails. Great lesson learned.

Christian Dior : Tunnel - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Rihanna may stay incredibly busy with her global tour and fashion shows in New York and Paris, but she always finds the time for her family. A fact that can be seen in a recent adorable video she posted of herself and her 2-year-old niece on Instagram.

Here: The iconic pop star is teaching her niece Majesty how to paint her nails. #TooCute

In the posts she shared on Friday, Rihanna holds onto Majesty’s tiny hand and helps paint her fingernails with a lilac-ish polish. When they’re done, the two move on to the toddler’s little toes. RiRi’s biggest tip for flawless nails? Using a paper towels to separate your toes.

aunty Oh Na Na taught me #Majesty

Getting their nails done seems to be a family tradition.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old Bajan singer and her niece were seen getting their mani/pedis at a New York City nail salon with the caption “her majesty and I, off to her nail appointment.” Love it!

 

Auntie Love! Rihanna Shares Video Painting Adorable Niece’s Nails was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

