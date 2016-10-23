Rihanna may stay incredibly busy with her global tour and fashion shows in New York and Paris, but she always finds the time for her family. A fact that can be seen in a recent adorable video she posted of herself and her 2-year-old niece on Instagram.

Here: The iconic pop star is teaching her niece Majesty how to paint her nails. #TooCute

In the posts she shared on Friday, Rihanna holds onto Majesty’s tiny hand and helps paint her fingernails with a lilac-ish polish. When they’re done, the two move on to the toddler’s little toes. RiRi’s biggest tip for flawless nails? Using a paper towels to separate your toes.

Getting their nails done seems to be a family tradition.

Earlier this month, the 28-year-old Bajan singer and her niece were seen getting their mani/pedis at a New York City nail salon with the caption “her majesty and I, off to her nail appointment.” Love it!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Auntie Love! Rihanna Shares Video Painting Adorable Niece’s Nails was originally published on hellobeautiful.com