President Obama’s term in office is coming to an end, but he’s making the best of his remaining time by jamming to ‘Hotline Bling’ and clapping back at Internet trolls.

The POTUS appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and participated in the show’s favored segment “Mean Tweets,” where he let his haters have it. He even clapped back at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“President Obama will go down as the worst president in the history of the United States!,” Obama read. “Really?” he responded. “Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a President.”

Burn.

Let It Burn: President Obama Shades Donald Trump On ‘Mean Tweets’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com