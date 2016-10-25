President Obama’s term in office is coming to an end, but he’s making the best of his remaining time by jamming to ‘Hotline Bling’ and clapping back at Internet trolls.
The POTUS appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ and participated in the show’s favored segment “Mean Tweets,” where he let his haters have it. He even clapped back at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“President Obama will go down as the worst president in the history of the United States!,” Obama read. “Really?” he responded. “Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I will go down as a President.”
Burn.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Is Eric Benet Working On A New Album With Tamia? [VIDEO]
- Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]
- Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years
Happy Anniversary: Barack & Michelle Obama Celebrate 24 Years
1. T.I. & Heiress
Source:Getty
1 of 11
2.
Source:Getty
2 of 11
3.
Source:Getty
3 of 11
4.
Source:Getty
4 of 11
5.
Source:Getty
5 of 11
6.
Source:Getty
6 of 11
7.
Source:Getty
7 of 11
8.
Source:Getty
8 of 11
9.
Source:Getty
9 of 11
10.
Source:Getty
10 of 11
11.
Source:Getty
11 of 11
Let It Burn: President Obama Shades Donald Trump On ‘Mean Tweets’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com