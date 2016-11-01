Bill Cosby is due in court today as the pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case begins in Philadelphia. He’s charged with sexually assaulting former Temple University women’s basketball team official Andrea Constand at his home nearly 15 years ago. Constand accused Bill Cosby of giving her pills, that made her dizzy and weak. More than 50 women have accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting them. He denies the accusations.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter: MistyJRadio

source: 24/7 newssource

Bill Cosby Due In Court Today! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Misty Jordan Posted November 1, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: