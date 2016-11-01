L’Oréal Hit With $5 Million Suit After Woman Claims She Went Bald From Relaxer

A woman, who claims she went bald after using a L’Oréal hair straightening product, has filed a $5 million class-action lawsuit against the beauty company, according to TMZ.

Delicia Taylor, whose city of residence was not disclosed by the news outlet, alleges in the suit that she was left bald after using L’Oreal’s SoftSheen-Carson Optimum Alma Legend No-Mix, No-Lye Relaxer, the report says.

In legal papers obtained by TMZ, Taylor says the product left her with “bald spots, burns and blistering scabs on her scalp.”

It is the latest lawsuit filed against the company. In September, prominent lawyer Mark Garagos filed a class-action suit against the company on behalf of women who lost hair after using the same product, writes TMZ:

According to the class action lawsuit, filed by famed attorney Mark Geragos, the product is short on oil and long on danger, causing hair loss, breakage, scalp irritation, blisters and burns.

The suit claims L’Oréal lured unsuspecting women into buying its product by getting celebs like ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey, Tracee Ellis Ross and even Michelle Obama‘s hairstylist to tout it.

The suit includes a list of consumer complaints on Amazon, including, “I am completely bald on the front portion of my head,” and, “My 26 year old daughter is upstairs crying her eyes out because her hair is gone.”

L’Oréal did not respond to phone calls from TMZ about the suit filed by Geragos. TMZ’s latest story does not make clear if Taylor is part of the class-action suit filed by Geragos.

