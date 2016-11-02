The unnamed woman who accused Donald Trump of raping her at 13 will come forward in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon at 6 p.m. ET, according to The Daily Beast.

The woman, known as “Jane Doe,” is represented by Los Angeles based lawyer Lisa Bloom, daughter of Gloria Allred, a high-profile attorney.

“More than four months ago a woman using the pseudonym “Jane Doe” sued Donald Trump for a series of sexual assaults that she alleges occurred at parties in New York in 1994. Jane Doe was just thirteen years old at the time,” reads a statement by Bloom’s law firm.

The woman alleges Donald Trump sexually and physically assaulted her while she attended a party hosted by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein in 1994. Epstein was later convicted of soliciting sex from an underage girl.

She filed two lawsuits against the real estate mogul in Manhattan and Los Angeles, but both cases were dismissed.

The woman will reveal her identity after several others accused the Republican candidate of sexual assault, ranging from inappropriate groping to unwanted advances. Trump has denied the allegations and threatened to sue his accusers.

In October, Bloom offered legal services for any accuser sued by Trump.

My law firm will proudly represent any accusers sued by Donald Trump and crowd fund defense costs. Can’t wait to take his deposition! — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) October 22, 2016

SOURCE: The Daily Beast | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Woman Who Sued Trump For Child Rape Will Come Forward was originally published on newsone.com