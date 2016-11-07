That Beyonce hate just won’t let up.

After killing the stage at this year’s Country Music Awards last week, queen Bey is still getting slandered by artists and fans alike. Country star Travis Tritt took to Twitter over the weekend about how he feels that Beyonce took the stage on country music’s biggest night.

In a passionate rant, Tritt tweeted:

As I see it, country music has appealed to millions for many years. We can stand on our own and don't need pop artists on our awards shows. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 4, 2016

@Habzmanr Apparently, the CMA thinks Beyoncé is as relevant to country music as Loretta Lynn, Tammy Wynette or Patsy Cline. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 4, 2016

I love honest to God country music and feel the need to stand up for it at all costs. We don't need pop or rap artists to validate us. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 4, 2016

But the tirade didn’t end there. The “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” singer went on to call out other award shows for not inviting country artists to come and perform:

I want to know when the BET or SoulTrain awards are gonna ask a country artist to perform on their awards show? — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 4, 2016

However, just like every racist ranter, Tritt claimed that he was in no way trying to sound prejudice, and he wasn’t just taking aim at Beyoncé. He was airing out his frustrations at pop-music as a whole, and thought it was unnecessary for other genres to be brought into the country format.

@DonnaPierce8411 That is total nonsense. Race has nothing to do with it. Nobody in CM has done more to bridge racial gaps than me. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) November 4, 2016

Ironically, Travis wasn’t even in attendance at the 50th annual CMA’s, so he missed the chance to experience the Queen and the Dixie Chicks slay together live. No wonder he’s still hating almost a week later.

Another Country Singer Is Still Mad That Beyoncé Performed At The CMAs was originally published on globalgrind.com