Another Country Singer Is Still Mad That Beyoncé Performed At The CMAs

That Beyonce hate just won’t let up.
After killing the stage at this year’s Country Music Awards last week, queen Bey is still getting slandered by artists and fans alike. Country star Travis Tritt took to Twitter over the weekend about how he feels that Beyonce took the stage on country music’s biggest night.
In a passionate rant, Tritt tweeted:
But the tirade didn’t end there. The “T-R-O-U-B-L-E” singer went on to call out other award shows for not inviting country artists to come and perform:
However, just like every racist ranter, Tritt claimed that he was in no way trying to sound prejudice, and he wasn’t just taking aim at Beyoncé. He was airing out his frustrations at pop-music as a whole, and thought it was unnecessary for other genres to be brought into the country format.
Ironically, Travis wasn’t even in attendance at the 50th annual CMA’s, so he missed the chance to experience the Queen and the Dixie Chicks slay together live. No wonder he’s still hating almost a week later.
