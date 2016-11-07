CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Shemar Moore Stars As A Sexy, Relationship Guru In New Film ‘The Bounce Back’

What happens when the relationship guru falls in love?

Leave a comment
CBS' 2015 Summer TCA Party - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

The term ‘relationship guru’ applies to the new wave of men and women who claim to have dating 101 mastered. Flocks of singles clamor to their conferences and speaking engagements hoping for that one bit of advice that will set their romantic life on track.

Actor Shemar Moore takes on the role of the sexy, single relationship expert in his new film, ‘The Bounce Back.’ Moore plays single dad Matthew Taylor whose own love life is in shambles. Matthew has to face his issues head on when a therapist (Nadine Valazquez) challenges his credibility.

The project, which is produced by Bounce Back LLC and owned by Shemar Moore in partnership with Ray Brown, was created to be a testament to love.

“I think there is a wonderful poetry to the idea of risking it all for love,” states Shemar Moore, “After I put down the screenplay for The Bounce Back, I knew I had to make this movie simply because I believe in love all the way down to the fabric of my being.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

The movie hits theaters nationwide December 9th.

RELATED LINKS

These Celebrity Couples Are The Ultimate #RelationshipGoals

The Science Behind The Bearded Bae Craze: Study Shows Bearded Men Preferred For Relationships

‘Makeup and Breakup’: New Web Series Explores The Ups &amp; Downs Of Relationships

Shemar Moore Stars As A Sexy, Relationship Guru In New Film ‘The Bounce Back’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close