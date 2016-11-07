The term ‘relationship guru’ applies to the new wave of men and women who claim to have dating 101 mastered. Flocks of singles clamor to their conferences and speaking engagements hoping for that one bit of advice that will set their romantic life on track.

Actor Shemar Moore takes on the role of the sexy, single relationship expert in his new film, ‘The Bounce Back.’ Moore plays single dad Matthew Taylor whose own love life is in shambles. Matthew has to face his issues head on when a therapist (Nadine Valazquez) challenges his credibility.

The project, which is produced by Bounce Back LLC and owned by Shemar Moore in partnership with Ray Brown, was created to be a testament to love.

“I think there is a wonderful poetry to the idea of risking it all for love,” states Shemar Moore, “After I put down the screenplay for The Bounce Back, I knew I had to make this movie simply because I believe in love all the way down to the fabric of my being.”

Take a look at the trailer below:

The movie hits theaters nationwide December 9th.

Shemar Moore Stars As A Sexy, Relationship Guru In New Film ‘The Bounce Back’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted November 7, 2016

