Will Smith’s Ex Wife Announces Actor’s Dad Has Died

Willard Carroll Smith, Sr., the father of actor Will Smith has died. Smith’s ex-wife Sheree Fletcher announced the news in a throwback photo she shared of Smith and his dad with the their son, Trey.
View this post on Instagram
We're gonna miss you Daddio! You lived & played by your own rules…you truly were 1 of a kind! You instilled discipline, and a work ethic that has created a legacy in your honor! (Pic left to right: Will Smith II; Will Smith III (Trey); Will Smith I (Daddio!) #RIPDaddio #donttellmetheresnothingyoucantdo #WillSMITH1
Will and Fletcher were married from 1992 to 1995 and welcomed Trey, now 23, in November 1992.
Our prayers are with the Smith family.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Watts Hot Report: Will Smith’s Father Dies & More
- Tamar Braxton Issues Apology After Lashing Out At Fan
- Hip Hop Pioneer Kurtis Blow Suffers Heart Attack
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Notable People We've Lost In 2016
Notable People We've Lost In 2016
1. Debbie Reynolds1 of 47
2. Garry Shandling2 of 47
3. Carrie Fisher3 of 47
4. Comedian and actor Ricky Harris4 of 47
5. George Michael5 of 47
6. Zsa Zsa Gabor6 of 47
7. Muhammad Ali's photographer, Howard Bingham7 of 47
8. Craig Sager8 of 47
9. Alan Thicke9 of 47
10. John Glenn10 of 47
11. Florence Henderson11 of 47
12. Fidel Castro12 of 47
13. Ron Glass13 of 47
14. Sharon Jones14 of 47
15. Gwen Ifill15 of 47
16. Shawty Lo16 of 47
17. Gloria Naylor17 of 47
18. Rod Temperton18 of 47
19. Bill Nunn19 of 47
20. Buckwheat Zydeco20 of 47
21. Arnold Palmer21 of 47
22. Gene Wilder22 of 47
23. Nate Thurmond23 of 47
24. Pat Summitt24 of 47
25. Bernie Worrell25 of 47
26. Christina Grimmie26 of 47
27. Sean Rooks27 of 47
28. Kimbo Slice28 of 47
29. Muhammad Ali29 of 47
30. Bryce Dejean-Jones30 of 47
31. Afeni Shakur31 of 47
32. Billy Paul32 of 47
33. Prince33 of 47
34. Chyna34 of 47
35. Dwayne Washington35 of 47
36. Doris Roberts36 of 47
37. Doug Banks37 of 47
38. Will Smith38 of 47
39. Tray Walker39 of 47
40. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford40 of 47
41. Phife Dawg aka Malik Taylor41 of 47
42. Nancy Reagan42 of 47
43. Maurice White43 of 47
44. Denise 'Vanity" Matthews44 of 47
45. Renee Angelil45 of 47
46. David Bowie46 of 47
47. Big Ang47 of 47
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.
(Photo Source: Will Smith Facebook, PR Photos)
Will Smith’s Ex Wife Announces Actor’s Dad Has Died was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com