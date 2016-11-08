Solange, Jay Z Reunite In An Elevator & It Was Captured On Camera

Mama Tina got jokes!

If you’ll recall, the world came to a complete stop a little over two years ago after we all suddenly realized Solange Knowles has some street fighter in her, her punching bag of choice none other than hip-hop mogul and brother-in-law Jay Z. As we know, the gossip surrounding the physical altercation wouldn’t die down for a long, long time – but it’s a new day and Solo’s mom is getting her laughs in.

Mama Tina captured a pretty exclusive behind-the-scenes photo of her daughter and Jay in an elevator during Solo’s recent SNL appearance, but this time, everything was all good. The Seat at the Table singer is seen standing next to her husband as she smushes Julez’s face, Hov looking on with admiration.

It wasn’t long before Mama Tina realized the irony of her post (or maybe she knew what she was doing all along), and deleted it. But in the age of social media, any content that makes its way on to the internet, lives on. So, see the funny moment below.

In case you forgot, the original incident occurred after the 2014 Met Gala festivities, sparking rumors of a beef between the Knowles-Carter family and Rachel Roy. There were also rumors Solange had been drinking and acting erratically all night, but her camp quickly shut those reports down.

See Solo and Jay’s most recent elevator ride above.

