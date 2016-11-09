CLOSE
National
Kamala Harris Makes History: First Black Woman To Be Elected To Senate In California

#BlackGirlMagic is in full effect.

Democratic National Convention, Charlotte, NC

Source: MCT / Getty

Kamala Harris, Attorney General of California, beat runner-up Loretta Sanchez to secure a position in the U.S. senate in a landmark moment. She is the first Black woman to be elected to the senate in California and only the second black senator in national history.

Harris’ political career began 20 years ago when she was elected as the Deputy District Attorney Alameda County, California, from 1990 to 1998. She is also the first Black and Indian woman to be attorney general in California.

“Growing up, I watched my parents marching, shouting and fighting for justice,” Harris told HelloBeautiful earlier this year in our annual Women To Know list. “Their participation in the civil rights movement inspired me to pursue a career as a prosecutor, speaking up for and defending the voiceless and vulnerable: children, victims of crimes, seniors and immigrants.”

She added, “In my work as California’s Attorney General, I’ve continued that commitment to equality and social justice, rejecting false choices and embracing real solutions that strengthen our communities and improve public safety.”

Harris advocates for gun control, housing and prison reform. Earlier this year, Harris scored endorsements from President Obama and Joe Biden.

She succeeds Barbara Boxer, a democrat who has held the seat for the last four terms.

Read more about Kamala, here.

Kamala Harris Makes History: First Black Woman To Be Elected To Senate In California was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Hillary Clinton , kamala harris

