Maryland Elects New Senator, Chris Van Hollen 

Chris Van Hollen will represent Maryland’s open Senate seat, succeeding U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski who served five terms totaling 30 years.
The November 8 win was predicted as Maryland has a 2-1 Democratic voter advantage. Van Hollen received 1,483,025 votes over his opponent Kathy Szeliga’s 898,312 votes, according to the State Board of Elections.
