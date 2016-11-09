Kim Foxx Becomes First African-American Female State’s Attorney For Cook County, Illinois

Kim Foxx secured the State’s Attorney of Cook County, Illinois position in a landslide election against republican candidate Christopher E. K. Pfannkuche, according to NBC Chicago. The high profile position is responsible for prosecuting criminals and protecting the state against litigation.

Foxx was nominated as the democratic candidate for the role after winning the county wide primary election against incumbent Anita Alavrez in March, securing 59% of the vote.

Foxx’s nomination came in the wake of a firestorm of criticism for Alvarez, who was highly criticized for her poor handling of the death of unarmed teen, Laquan McDonald.

“The work is just beginning, and our struggles here are very real,” Foxx told her supporters in a victory speech. “The need to rebuild a broken criminal justice system here in Cook County is not work that should be taken lightly.”

Even though this win is a victory for Foxx, she has an uphill battle ahead of her. Foxx rode a campaign of transparency, a stark contrast to the outgoing state’s attorney Alvarez. Voters will expect her commitment to honesty to continue throughout her tenure in office. Her moves will be highly monitored considering Chicago just had it’s deadliest month of 2016 in October.

Foxx has a lot to prove to the state, but she’s just the woman to do it.

