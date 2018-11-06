CLOSE
Charm City
Magic 95.9 Thanksgiving Give Back 2018

Great Thanksgiving Give Back 2015

365 days a year, you give back to us Baltimore, by listening and making us your favorite station! And now that the holidays are almost here, it’s our turn to give back to B’more with our annual “Magic 95.9 Great Thanksgiving Give Back”…brought to you by Antwerpen Volkswagen!  Join us now through November 16th at the Walmart’s in Owings Mills and Towson and at Antwerpen Volkswagen in Pasadena as we collect non-perishable food items for the Maryland Food Bank. Plus, we’ll also be collecting new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves too!  All of your donations will help feed and clothe hundreds of local families in need this Thanksgiving and beyond.

Let’s show everyone that hip-hop has a heart with the “Magic 95.9 Great Thanksgiving Giveback!”

Antwerpen Volkswagen

List of Donation Locations

  • Wednesday, November 7th from 12p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Monday, November 12th from 12p-6p at Walmart in Owings Mills, 9750 Reisterstown Road
  • Tuesday, November 13th from 12p-6p at Walmart in Towson, 1238 Putty Hill Avenue
  • Wednesday, November 14th from 3p-5p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena
  • Thursday, November 15th from 3p-5p at Antwerpen Volkswagen, 8065 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena

FINAL DAY TO DONATE: Friday, November 16th from 10a-7p at Walmart in Owings Mills and Walmart in Towson

