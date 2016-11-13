CLOSE
Oprah Winfrey’s Hopeful Trump Comments Enrage Social Media

“I just saw president elect Trump with President Obama in the White House and it gave me hope."

Oprah Winfrey at Essence Empowerment Experience

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Here’s the real deal: Many of us are still enraged about Donald Trump becoming president elect.

Shoot…many of us refuse to even call him the President of the United States come January. But anger doesn’t erase reality. And the reality is, if all goes according to his plan, we’ll have to deal with a Trump administration for the next four years.

For some of us, that means being critical and on-edge for his entire tenure. But others have taken a more hopeful approach to the whole thing—but sometimes hopeful comes off as affirming when dealing with such a serious matter.

Enter, our beloved Oprah Winfrey.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight about Trump’s meeting with President Barack Obama to tour the White House on Thursday she said, “I just saw president-elect Trump with President Obama in the White House and it gave me hope. To hear president-elect Trump say he had respect for Obama, he had reached a moment where he was humbled by that experience. And to hear President Obama say he has a new confidence in a peaceful transition— I think everybody can take a deep breath. Take a deep breath now!”

Later, she doubled down on the statement, tweeting, “Everybody take a deep breath! #HopeLives!”

But instead of embracing her kumbaya vibe, the internet exploded in upset over her “hopeful” rhetoric.

These sentiments are not difficult to understand. While we see where Winfrey is coming from, it was too early and a little to rosy to think from one meeting all will be well. Especially if we consider all the disgusting rhetoric used against Obama by Trump.

It’s also dangerous to gloss over years of racist epithets and misogynist beliefs for the good of moving on. Because what good is being president or president-elect if we don’t hold the individual accountable for their past actions?

Oprah Winfrey’s Hopeful Trump Comments Enrage Social Media was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Donald Trump , Oprah Winfrey , President Barak Obama

